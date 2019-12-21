An Iowa man allegedly shot two men who had been in the same vehicle he was in — one fatally — as they headed to meet someone in Omaha’s Little Italy, a prosecutor said Friday.
Daniel Clemons, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and three weapons charges. He was ordered held without bail.
Clemons, of Red Oak, is accused of fatally shooting Jethro DuFour, 33, and shooting Rafael Partida, 41, in the shoulder.
Clemons, DuFour and Partida were driving to meet someone at Fifth and William Streets on Dec. 4, said prosecutor Anthony Clowe.
Clemons and DuFour got out of the vehicle and shot DuFour multiple times in the back, Clowe said. Clemons then fired at Partida, injuring him.
DuFour was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died within an hour of being shot.
Clowe did not offer a motive for the shooting.
A warrant was issued for Clemons on Monday. He was arrested Wednesday by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force near 28th and U Avenues. Officers said they found two bags of meth, weighing 7.26 and 6 grams, a digital scale and smaller baggies in his possession.
A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with the homicide in Council BLuffs. Jonathan Adams, 32, is accused of disposing of a rental car, officials said.
He has been charged in an arrest warrant with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail.
