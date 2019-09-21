In response to flooding in Iowa, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is announcing the availability of $36 million to fund conservation easements on agricultural lands damaged by flooding statewide.
Funds are available through the floodplain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. This one-time lump sum payment will enable landowners to reduce threat to life and/or property by restoring floodwater storage and flow to its natural state.
“Landowners across Iowa have faced — and continue to face — significant challenges from flooding,” said Iowa NRCS State Conservationist Kurt Simon in a press release. “This easement program offers an option that alleviates the stress of operating in a floodplain while still retaining ownership of their property.”
The landowner maintains title, taxes, and liability. The easement is permanent and goes with the land. The NRCS will work with the landowner to remove infrastructure that impedes flood waters. Once the easement is finalized farming, grazing, and permanent residence is not permitted. The landowner must maintain fences and control noxious weeds within a compatible ese agreement on the restored easement. All salvage must be done prior to appraisal.
Private, state, or local government land owners are eligible to apply. Land, buildings, storage bins, and rural farmsteads outside incorporated city limits qualify. Priority will be given to applications creating larger complexes for flood storage and flow.
Application deadline is Oct. 18.
To apply visit your county USDA Service Center. For more information online visit: nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/programs/landscape/ewpp/?cid=nrcs143_008216.
