The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the first flu-related deaths of the season Friday.
A woman from central Iowa between the ages of 61 and 80 and a northwest Iowa woman aged 81 and over have passed.
Last week, flu activity has increased to local spread, indicating that the virus is spread in Iowa communities, according to the release.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director of the IDPH, said these are deaths are an unfortunate reminder that flu can be a serious illness.
“The flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” Pedati stated in the release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine, according to the release.
Symptoms of the respiratory illness caused by the virus may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. The illness can last between two and seven days.
To learn more about influenza in Iowa, visit idph.iowa.gov.influenza.
