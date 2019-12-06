Iowa School for the Deaf 4PLUS program students decided to incorporate the holidays into their community service project this year by sending cards to jail inmates.
To further enrich the learning experience and answer the students questions, teacher Patricia DeLaCastro brought in Chaplain Stan Latta of the Pottawattamie County Jail and Rick Sweenie, director of the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, to speak to the class Thursday.
“We were trying to think of ways to be more involved with the community this Christmas and decided to send Christmas cards to people that may not have a very happy Christmas,” Patricia DeLaCastro said.
Good News Ministry began in 1961 and currently operates in 22 states and more than 25 countries internationally, said Latta.
“Our mission is to provide professionally trained, spiritually mature chaplains to prisons, jails and youth detention centers around the world,” Latta said.
Originally, Latta chose ministry in prisons because he thought it sounded tough. Through serving, he found out the prisoners are “just like you and me” and “just messed their lives up.”
Their message for the inmates is: “Anyone in the world can be forgiven,” he said.
Latta described ways in which he supports inmates including one-on-one talks, guidance and finding requested holy books.
“We take care of all religious requests, so a chaplain needs to know their stuff,” Latta said.
Sweenie has been working through the ministry for the last 40 years.
After working as a teacher at a Bible college and as a director of a drug and alcohol program, Sweenie thought this would be the toughest job, too. Instead, he said that the inmates were more than willing to listen.
Through traveling, Sweenie visited many prisons and jail and saw first hand that prisoners need guidance, someone to listen, and support even through efforts like Christmas cards.
Lotta spoke about being in prison during holidays as particularly difficult. Some ways community members make Christmas better for inmates at the Pottawattamie County Jail, he said, is by handing out candy in handmade stockings, cards and Bibles.
Although, the stockings are kept from the prisoners for safety reasons.
“Thank you so much for what you’re about to do. You’re going to touch some hearts there you may never see,” Sweenie said.
Students will begin making cards next week.
