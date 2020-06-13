DES MOINES — Iowa’s top elections official no longer would be permitted to mail absentee ballot request forms to voters unsolicited — a step taken by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ahead of the state’s recent primary election, which broke turnout records amid the new coronavirus pandemic — under legislation approved Wednesday by Republicans in the Iowa Senate.
The legislation also includes myriad other elections changes, including a limit on the extent to which local elections officials can reduce the number of polling locations during an emergency and a requirement that voters complete verification information on absentee ballot request forms.
The proposal also includes extensions on some deadlines to request absentee ballots, measures that had bipartisan support during Senate debate on the bill on Wednesday. The time period in which individuals who are hospitalized can request an absentee ballot would increase from three days to 10 days, and individuals who fail to sign the envelope when returning their absentee ballot would be given a week after the election to rectify that.
During debate, Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, the bill’s manager, lashed out at Democrats who characterized the proposal as voter suppression as well as media that has reported on the legislation.
“Let me make this clear: this legislation does not ban or limit voters to cast an absentee ballot,” Smith said. “This bill is about security. This bill is to make sure someone’s vote is not erased by someone that is not legally allowed to vote. More people will vote under this bill.”
Ahead of Iowa’s June 2 primary, Pate and local elections officials made a public push encouraging Iowans to vote by mail — through the state’s absentee ballot process. Their goal was to limit in-person voting on Election Day in an effort to limit potential spread of the coronavirus. As part of that effort, Pate’s office mailed to every registered Iowa voter an absentee ballot request form.
The election broke state turnout records for a primary: more than 530,000 votes were cast, including more than 420,000 via absentee ballot, according to state figures.
Smith’s proposal would prohibit Pate from taking the same action during this fall’s general election, or any other future election.
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the proposal would make it more difficult for Pate to manage this year’s general election if the coronavirus pandemic still presents a public health safety issue this fall.
“(Pate) acted responsibly. He acted legally. So why are we slapping him in the face with this (bill)? … Why would we want to make it more difficult for people to access an absentee ballot, to access an absentee ballot in general?,” Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said during debate. “We should be celebrating the very fact that we had so many more people voting. … They voted because we made it easy?”
Smith said the measure is need to act as a check on the Secretary of State’s office. County elections officials, campaigns and political parties still would be permitted to mail absentee ballot request forms under the proposal. But they would need the approval of their county supervisors. Only the Secretary of State would be prohibited.
Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican who represents most of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, said because other entities send out absentee requests, citizens could receive multiple request forms in the mail.
“Every general election cycle you’ll get four-to-six absentee mailers, from a campaign, county, (etc.),” Dawson said.
“What the secretary of state did in March was gave a campaign contribution in to both parties with taxpayer funds,” allowing the parties to use money elsewhere, Dawson continued.
“I disagree with the decision,” Dawson said, “but it’s not the worst with COVID unraveling. I dunderstand the spirit. But either county auditors have the power, or it’s only the secretary of state.”
Smith said: “This is about the Secretary of State. We have no checks and balances,” Smith said. “There needs to be checks and balances on elected officials.”
In a statement sent to the Nonpareil, Pate said it was the right thing to do.
“My goal was to protect Iowa voters and poll workers while finding ways to conduct a clean and fair election,” Pate said. “We had record high turnout for a June primary. Iowans did not let COVID-19 prevent them from voting. I stand by my decisions.”
The proposal, House File 2486, passed the Senate on a 30-19 vote with only Republican support. Two Republicans, Sens. Tim Kapucian and Mark Lofgren, joined Democrats in opposing the bill. The bill is now being considered in the House.
On Tuesday, after certifying the primary, Kristi Everett, who runs elections for the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office, told the Nonpareil she’d like to see Pate send absentee requests to voters again in November.
On Wednesday, the Senate debated a proposal to provide legal protections to employers from lawsuits brought by workers who contract the new coronavirus.
Democrats have argued the proposal weakens protections for workers who may have contracted the virus because of unsafe workplaces.
Republicans have said the bill protects only businesses that have taken the proper steps to protect workers during the pandemic, and does not, as Democrats allege, shield so-called bad actors.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed.
