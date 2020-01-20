The video is harrowing.
An Iowa State Patrol trooper assists a driver whose straight truck had just entered the ditch off Interstate 80 in icy conditions when a pickup truck comes barreling at them both.
The trooper and man managed to get out of the way before the pickup truck hits the straight truck, sending the contents of the pickup truck bed flying.
The incident happened around noon on Friday at the 58-mile marker of westbound I-80 near Atlantic. Snow and ice made for a treacherous roadway.
The video of Trooper Kyle Mass and driver Michael Adger of Omaha went viral, a perfect depiction of the need for drivers to slow down in winter weather conditions, according to Iowa State Patrol Public Information Officer Scott Miller.
"When we’re out there working, in the ditch, we're always looking over our shoulders," Miller said during a press conference Monday at Iowa State Patrol Post 3 in Council Bluffs.
"When we give our safety messages," advising drivers to slow down, move to the left when they come upon an accident scene, to not use cruise control, etc., "This is the reason we give that safety advice."
"We’re trying to get people to heed those warnings, to please slow down," Miller said. "This situation is unique, thank goodness. But as you can see, very dangerous. We’re fortunate that nobody was seriously injured."
Adger, 42, had lost control of his straight truck -- similar to a moving truck -- and plunged about 50 to 75 feet down the embankment off I-80. A dash cam in the truck continued rolling and perfectly captured what came next.
Sheron Williams, 24, of Suwanee, Georgia, was driving a white pickup truck westbound when he lost control and entered the ditch coming straight at Mass, Adger and the straight truck. The video shows Williams losing control on the interstate, spraying snow as he entered the shoulder before heading directly toward the straight truck.
Miller said in talking to Mass, the trooper on the scene had told Adger, "we need to get out of here" before the pickup arrived.
"He knew the conditions weren't great," Miller said. "We always try to clear the road as soon as possible. We're always worried about those secondary crashes."
Miller said Mass and Adger didn't see the pickup coming right away, but Williams laid on his horn to alert them. A passenger in the pickup, Skeeter Hutchinson, 42, of Burlington, New Jersey, was injured in the crash.
Adger pulled a muscle avoiding the truck, Miller said. Both injuries were described as non-life threatening. Mass and Williams were uninjured.
Williams was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Mass, who works out of Post 3, is back on patrol, Miller said.
"I’d be lying if I didn’t say he was upset, maybe a little in shock, right afterward. Which is to be expected," Miller said. "But he's back out there."
The video was popular on social media Friday and over the weekend, with 6,600 reactions and 20,000 shares on Facebook and 1,200 retweets and 2,300 reactions on Twitter as of Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol said it responded to 92 crashes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, along with 152 motorist assists. Miller encouraged drivers to use caution when winter weather hits. The best option is to not drive. But when it's necessary, be safe.
"I would hope that what we see as winter progresses and more bad road conditions, that people will heed the advice. We’ll continue to get those safety messages … to get people’s attention. Let them know, ‘Look, this is serious.'
"We need to people to slow down."
Miller said he already has plans to use the video for training purposes.
"Crazy, just absolutely crazy," Miller said. "It’s bad that it happened. But we’re also fortunate nobody got seriously hurt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.