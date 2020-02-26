The Iowa Supreme Court elected Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan as its next chief justice, making her only the second woman to rise to chief of the seven-member court.
Appointed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018, Christensen is part of a new more conservatively constituted court. Reynolds has named three justices to the court since becoming governor and will name a fourth after acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retires next month.
Wiggins, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack, became acting chief after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November from a heart attack. Cady had chosen Wiggins to take the post if he were to become incapacitated. Wiggins announced last month his plans to retire March 13.
“As chief justice, I will maintain my passion for child welfare and juvenile justice and do my best to lead Iowa’s judiciary in a manner which provides all 99 counties with fair and impartial justice,” Christensen said in a statement after being elected chief justice on Monday.
The chief justice writes opinions, presides over oral arguments and court conferences, sets the court’s oral argument schedule and delivers the state of the judiciary address to the legislature each January.
As administrative head of the Iowa Judicial Branch, the chief justice also works with the state court administrator to manage the judicial branch, which has 334 judicial officers and more than 1,700 employees.
Pottawattamie County Matt Wilber said Christensen brings a breadth of knowledge to the role. Wilber first met Christensen when she was an assistant attorney with the Shelby County Attorney’s Office. Christensen moved on to become an associate judge in the Fourth Judicial District, overseeing juvenile cases predominantly, before becoming a district court judge.
“She knows how district courts work. From being a county attorney to juvenile judge to district court judge,” Wilber said. “So many times we see justices that don’t have that experience. She brings that practical experience.”
Wilber said it’s, “nice to have someone with southwest Iowa ties. And someone who understand rural Iowa.”
Wilber noted many justices come from metropolitan areas.
“Just having somebody that has the perspective to know what it’s like to practice in smaller jurisdictions. There are a lot of counties in the Fourth District that have small populations, offices with limited hours. And she knows it because she practiced there, she was a judge there,” Wilber said. “I’m very excited to have someone with that kind of experience heading up our most powerful court.”
The Fourth Judicial District consists of Pottawattamie, Harrison, Mills, Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Page and Shelby Counties.
Christensen is married with five children and five grandchildren. Her father, Jerry Larson, was a justice on the Iowa Supreme Court for 30 years until his retirement in 2008. Her brother, Jeffrey Larson, is chief judge of the Fourth District.
Marsha Ternus was the first woman elected chief justice. She served on the court from 1993 to 2010 and was chief from 2006 to 2010. Ternus was part of a unanimous decision in 2009 that effectively legalized same-sex marriage in the state. Groups opposing same-sex marriage then led a successful campaign to remove Ternus and two other justices in the 2010 retention vote. Those groups failed to remove Wiggins two years later.
In addition to Christensen, Reynolds has named former Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Christopher McDonald and Cedar Rapids attorney Dana Oxley to the supreme court.
Oxley began work on the court on Monday, allowing for the full court to hold an election to name a permanent chief justice, court spokesman Steve Davis said.
Wiggins’ departure gives Reynolds a fourth appointment to the court, a significant influence for a governor in office for 2 1/2 years. Former Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack named five justices from 1999 to 2007.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.