The Iowa Technology Roadshow will come to Council Bluffs for the first time on May 1.
The event is sponsored by Technology Association of Iowa and will begin at 11 a.m. at the PACE Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.
TAI is a member-based organization that “unites Iowa’s technology community across the state,” according to a news release.
“We are proud to support the Iowa Technology Roadshow and bring expert technologists across various industries to small and mid sized towns in Iowa. It’s initiatives such as this that are essential to the continued growth of technology in Iowa,” said Matthew Sampson, director of sales-business channel at U.S. Cellular.
This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be sponsored by Hy-Vee. Advanced registration is appreciated to accommodate lunch orders. The presenting sponsor is U.S. Cellular. Lead sponsors include Iowa Economic Development Authority, Mediacom Business and Pratum. Other communities that the Iowa Technology Roadshow will attend in Iowa will be Burlington on April 27; Ottumwa on April 28; Grinnell on April 29; and Indianola on April 30. TAI will have a fall tour that will be in October 2020.
For more information or to register, go online to technologyiowa.org/ITRoadshow.
