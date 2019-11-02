October marked Fire Safety Awareness Month, and the Iowa West Foundation has done what it can to keep area firefighters safe on the job. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded $2.9 million to more than 50 communities in the region for safety equipment and gear.
“Rural fire departments are often the first line of support to county residents in an emergency situation,” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “Through our Healthy Families portfolio, we are committed to keeping first responders safe and ensuring they have the tools to keep the citizens of southwest Iowa safe as well.”
Western Iowa fire departments that receive funding from the Iowa West Foundation include: Anita, Atlantic, Avoca, Carson, Carter Lake, Charter Oak, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Crescent, Defiance, Earling, Elkhorn, Elliot, Emerson, Essex, Griswold, Hamburg, Hancock, Irwin, Kirkman, Lewis, Lewis Township, Macedonia, Malvern, Manning, Mapleton, Marne, McClelland, Minden, Mineola, Missouri Valley, Modale, Mondamin, Neola, New Market, Oakland, Pacific Junction, Panama, Persia, Portsmouth, Randolph, Red Oak, Ricketts, Schleswig, Shelby, Shambaugh, Sidney, Silver City, Stanton, Tabor, Thurman, Treynor, Ute, Villisca and Walnut.
Representatives from several departments agreed that Foundation funding allows them to provide a cost effective, low tax service in order to protect rural southwest Iowans.
“The state of rural fire departments in Iowa is at a critical stage,” said Treynor Fire Chief Jeff Theulen. In many cases, volunteer departments are making pancakes to pay for fuel for their equipment and other basic necessities. In Pottawattamie County, we have avoided these issues by using fire grants to purchase safety equipment and gear for our department.”
Walnut Fire Chief Justin Tooley said without funding from the foundation, his department would not only have to use “outdated” equipment, but would be without some of the equipment necessary to their jobs.
“This includes all types of gear, which are our lifeline on calls and we wouldn’t able to go into house fires without,” Tooley said.
Carson Chief Dan Easton said his department recently received a $10,000 grant for the purchase of a power cot and three self-contained breathing apparatus. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker stressed the importance of the funding when it comes to the life or death situations that firefighters can encounter.
“It really makes you feel good that there is an organization out there you can rely on for the funding and the help you to get essentials supplies and equipment,” he said. “There are so many departments in the state that aren’t fortunate enough to have the help we get and that puts their department members at risk of injury or death every time they go on a call.”
For more information on the Foundation’s Healthy Families grants, go online to iowawestfoundation.org or see the ad on page 5A in today’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.