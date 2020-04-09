Ivan Gilreath, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, said an Iowa West Foundation grant awarded last month “will allow us to continue to provide services to our members during these unprecedented times.”
The $85,000 grant was awarded to support academic support and health and life skills programs. The award was the second year of a three-year grant to enable the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands to meet the needs of underserved youth at the Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club.
“We are providing meals and technology to our Council Bluffs Club members, as well as providing telephonic mentoring and virtual programming,” Gilreath said. “This funding by the Iowa West Foundation allows us to keep our employees gainfully employed and providing these services. We are extremely grateful.”
The grant was part of the Iowa West Foundation first-period grant cycle and was not awarded through the newly established Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.