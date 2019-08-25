A grant from the Iowa West Foundation is helping fund new signage to promote events at the Mid-America Center Entertainment District and help visitors find the event they’re looking for.
Pat Miller, director of operations for the city’s Public Works Department, said the Iowa West grant would provide up to a $1 million match for city funds to purchase new signage for the entertainment district.
Miller said the total cost of the project will be approximately $800,000, with the city and Iowa West sharing the cost equally.
The funding is being used to install two pylon signs with video boards, two monument signs, also with video boards, and about 25 wayfinding signs to help guide visitors to various areas of the entertainment district.
Miller said some of the wayfinding signs will replace the existing blue metal signs that have weathered and been beat up while others will be new installations.
On Thursday, workers were installing the second of the two pylon signs, which will be located just east of the Bass Pro Shops and adjacent to nearby Interstate 29/80. It will be visible to both east- and westbound drivers on the interstate.
Miller said the sign should be fully operational by mid-week. The video display will be used to promote events at the Mid-America Center as well as those in the nearby entertainment venues.
The second pylon sign, which has already been installed and has a fully operational video display, is located on the south side of 23rd Avenue near Quaker Steak & Lube.
The two monument signs, which also feature a video display that will promote events occurring in the entertainment district are located within the district to help visitors find their way to various venues and parking areas within the district.
