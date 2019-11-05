The Iowa West Foundation was honored with a Philanthropic Impact Award by Volunteer Iowa last week.
The foundation was one of seven organizations recognized Oct. 29 during the Iowa Nonprofit Summit in Altoona.
The foundation, based in Council Bluffs, has awarded more than $500 million in grants since its founding in 1996 with the goal of improving the quality of lives of thousands in 14 counties in Iowa and a small part of eastern Nebraska, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa.
“On behalf of our board of directors, I was honored to accept this award for the Iowa West Foundation,” president and CEO Pete Tulipana said in a statement from the foundation. “If you just look around the Council Bluffs community, the impact of the foundation and its partners is everywhere. We are appreciative of the nominations from those who are recognizing the tremendous transformational impact.”
Iowa West is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities for today and future generations by impacting four core focus areas: economic development, education, infrastructure and beautification projects, the release said.
The foundation has spearheaded new housing projects, helped preserve historic neighborhoods, established an incubator pipeline for entrepreneurs and supported cradle-to-career investments that increase kindergarten readiness and improve grade-level reading proficiency, the release from Volunteer Iowa noted. It has created post-secondary opportunities for high school graduates and nontraditional students and funds service organizations that strengthen families and help individuals reach their full potential.
During its most recent grant cycle announced in July, the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors approved $7.7 million in grant and initiative funding to 24 organizations and government entities in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The Iowa Nonprofit Awards and Iowa Nonprofit Summit are made possible through a collaborative effort with Volunteer Iowa, Larned A. Waterman Iowa Nonprofit Resource Center, United Way of Iowa, Volunteer Centers of Iowa, Iowa Council of Foundations, Iowa Mentoring Partnership, Iowa Association of RSVP Directors and the Iowa Association of Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion programs.
