KNOXVILLE — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, died at the scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened at a home in Knoxville in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting. Knoxville is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.
According to the release:
"Members of the Kreimeyer family were experimenting with different types of explosive material on Friday and Saturday in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media for friends and family. On Saturday afternoon five family members and the expectant mother gathered and placed gunpowder in the bottom of a homemade stand that was welded to a metal base plate. A hole had been drilled in the side for a fuse, a piece of wood was placed on top of the gunpowder and colored powder was placed on top of the board. Tape was then wrapped over the top of the metal tubing, inadvertently creating a pipe bomb. Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded sending metal pieces flying. One of these metal pieces struck Pamela Kreimeyer in the head causing instant death. She was standing with other family members approximately 45 feet from the device. It’s believed that the projectile that struck the victim then continued another 144 yards through the air coming to rest in a field."
An investigation into the incident continues.
"This family got together for what they thought was going to be a happy event with no intent for anyone to get hurt. What ended up happening was that Pamela Kreimeyer, a wife, mother and grandmother was killed by a piece of metal where a metal stand, gunpowder and colored powder were involved," Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said in the release. "This is a reminder that anytime someone mixes these things there is a high potential for serious injury or death; please do not take these unnecessary risks. My condolences go out to the family."
- Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
