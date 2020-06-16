Among strong winds and rough waves, three people — including a 6-year-old boy — were rescued after a jet ski tipped over in Lake Manawa Sunday.
The individuals were unable to turn the watercraft upright and get back on board, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release on Tuesday.
All of the individuals were wearing life jackets, however, strong winds and boat wakes made it difficult for the child to stay above water, according to the release. Individuals in a nearby vessel jumped off to try to help them, said Adam Gacke, resource conservation officer.
"He had a hard time holding onto other folks keeping him above water and he was panicking. Everyone was in the water when we arrived," Gacke said.
The boy was assessed by first responders and released at the scene.
Gacke said a DNR conservation officer, two DNR water patrol officers and a park ranger, in addition to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, assisted the rescue while they transported the individuals to the boat ramp. One climbed back on the jet ski. A few people jumped from another boat to try to help them before the DNR rescuers arrived, too, Gacke said.
"It could have been a lot worse if people didn't have life jackets on," Gacke said. "It's a law to have that on a jet ski, but we encourage you to wear a life jacket whenever you're on the water."
After the rescue, the boy gave the DNR conservation officer a "big hug" and told him that "police officers were his favorite," according to the release.
