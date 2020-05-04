'It doesn't feel normal': Omaha restaurants, businesses reopen Monday

On the first day to reopen, Omaha showed glimpses of our life before the pandemic.
A 6 a.m. opening for breakfast at 11-Worth Café. A coffee klatch inside the Bagel Bin.
A woman attended morning church, then stopped to sit down for a breakfast out.
Patients went to the dentist, and were glad about it.
So reality check — the pandemic continues. But under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ direction, some businesses taking a financial hit through the health crisis and the resulting restrictions could try to take their first steps back.
Restaurants could offer limited dine-in service. Hair salons, barber shops and nail salons could open with small numbers of customers and masks for all. Dentists could see regular patients again. Churches could meet for group services.
How will it all work?
The public health impacts won’t be known for a couple weeks.
But some businesses Monday gave reopening a try.
"It doesn't feel normal, but we're just taking the next step,” said Matt Bohnenkamp, owner of Harold's Koffee House at 8327 N. 30th St.
***
11-Worth Café at 2419 Leavenworth St. opened at 6 a.m. for the first time since mid-March.
Owner Tony Caniglia said it felt good to serve dine-in customers again.
"We've had about nine tables (of customers) this morning," Caniglia said at 7:30 a.m. "We're glad to see some of the regular faces again, but we've done double the number in orders to go. I think people will keep (getting takeout) until they feel more comfortable."
Employees were keeping bleach and other cleaning supplies handy to clean up after customers, he said.
***
Harold's Koffee House had a line of customers waiting at the door, Bohnenkamp said.
But the number of customers had not reached the 50% capacity limit by 7:45 a.m.
"We're just real people trying to get through this as comfortably and courteously as possible,” Bohnenkamp said.
***
Monday morning, the Bagel Bin had a steady din.
A coffee klatch here. A table of customers there. A donut mixed in between the kosher bagels.
The spot is relatively big, with a capacity for 80 people in the strip mall near 120th and Pacific Streets. Groups come in for fresh bagels and hot coffee.
In the six weeks since dining areas were closed, owner Sue Brezack and her sons have been paying their staff to work. But with offices shuttered across the metro, the bagel delivery part of their business has dropped, on some days, to just three clients.
Normally, Bagel Bin supplies bagels and other breakfast items to 30 to 45 workplaces across Omaha.
And even with curbside and carryout options, business has dropped 60 to 70 percent. The only worse time in 42 years of business came in January 2010, when a fire destroyed the shop.
“It’s been unsettling,” Sue Brezack said. “You miss the people. We know probably 80 percent of our customers by first name. You worry day to day.“
Brezack worried so much that she has kept on all of her staff, despite the economic downturn. And she worried enough that she raced home every afternoon to listen to Gov. Ricketts’ updates on the coronavirus situation.
Does she worry about exposure?
Not as much, she said. Customers will stay spread out and, she thinks, they will be at no more risk than when they come in for takeout. (The business still is offering takeout and curbside service.) Signs Monday said the business would allow no more than 40 people in its 80-person dining room.
They don’t want history to repeat itself. In late March, they had a “Karen” — the Internet term for the nosy neighbor who reports harmless acts to the authorities. Someone came to pick up bagels, saw more than 10 people waiting in the business ... and called police. Six — SIX! — Omaha police officers arrived.
The officers delivered a gentle reminder of the directed health measures and left. “Little bit of fame today,” the Brezacks wrote on Facebook then.
Monday, employees wore masks and gloves and topped off the coffee cups of the fewer than 10 customers scattered through the diner. Asked if she had sat down inside, a woman walking to her car responded, “I did. It was so nice! I even went to church.”
Whether to open has been a subject of a bit of online furor. Several restaurants have announced that they will not open their dining rooms until the virus begins to taper off. Others have announced reopenings. The comment sections are abuzz.
“I do think it is dividing people,” Brezack said. “We all, of course, are really concerned about complying and keeping everybody safe. At the same time, we’ve got people to support, and if they feel they’re comfortable coming in, we’ll let them in.”
***
Downtown, coffee shops remained shuttered or experienced slow foot traffic, despite the loosened restrictions.
13th Street Coffee & Tea has been closed since mid-March. A sign on the shop's door from the owners said it was the “hardest-easiest” decision to make.
“We know our business will be here with all of you smiling at the door waiting for your favorite drinks to be made ... but until that day, we are hoping that by doing our part we are contributing to improving our chances of keeping our community safe and healthy.”
Ken Schroeder, the owner of Java Daddies, worries whether his shop will survive another month. His business has been down 85% because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You just take it one day at a time,” he said. “But we’re a day closer to it all being behind us, right?”
Schroeder has offered takeout orders but had to throw away product because it wasn't purchased before expiration and therefore has a limited menu.
As of Monday, he’s allowing people to stay in the shop to enjoy their food and drink, but he doesn’t expect people to rush out to businesses because they’re being cautious about returning. He would ask people to sit 6 feet away but figures that won't be necessary because people are careful about following that rule.
“There’s been such a fear of death created with this, even if it’s not even logical,” Schroeder said. “But people are afraid they’re going to die if they get this stupid virus. I bet you so many people had it, they didn’t even know they had it.”
The food industry, he said, always has had to worry about public health and keeping a clean environment, so not a lot will change. But Schroeder did sterilize tables and chairs while offering only takeout.
“Normally, during a nice day, the Old Market’s just packed. Even with the nice days, it’s just been a ghost town,” he said.
Sozo Coffeehouse, billed on a huge sign on an old warehouse as the largest coffeehouse in Omaha, was open only for curbside pickup Monday. An employee said they may open their dining area later this week.
***
In west Omaha, Premier Dental opened at 7 a.m. Monday, and that’s when the practice welcomed its first patient in several weeks.
Pam Beninato, who owns Premier Dental with her husband, said things were going well. Staff members seemed relieved to be back in the swing of caring for people’s dental health, and patients were eager to hop in the chair.
“Patients seem excited to come back to the dentist, which on a normal day, they’re not always excited,” Beninato joked.
She said the practice's waiting room has effectively been eliminated. Patients are asked to wait in their cars and send a text message when they’ve arrived. They’re screened upon entering the business. Staff members, who also are being screened, are wearing personal protective equipment.
Beninato said she expects the next weeks to be busy as people work to reestablish their health routines. The practice is prioritizing people who need specialized care, such as those with periodontal disease, which requires routine medical attention.
***
Sarah Phan, owner of VIP Nails & Spa, near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road, said Monday she is glad to be open again. The salon had been closed since March 23 but is open and taking precautions to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.
Employees are wearing face shields and masks; clients must wear masks also. Partitions have been set up between the clients and nail technicians for further protection. Customers must sign a waiver saying they are not sick or have a fever.
For now, Phan is only accepting appointments, not walk-in customers, so business isn’t quite back to 100%. And two employees aren’t working because of virus fears. But some business, she said, is better than no business.
“I’m just trying to survive to pay the rent," she said. "We don’t make lots of money, but that’s OK. It’s pretty exciting. We have to live with it, and we just need to be careful.”
Other nail salons decided to wait to open.
Midlands Nails and Spa in Papillion chose not to open, saying on its Facebook page that the business would wait at least two more weeks or until the end of May.
In a text to customers last week, the business said they had to cancel appointments that had been made.
“Our staffs refuse to go to work at this time. We will get you update soon,” the business said.
Gel Nails & Spa, in Midtown Crossing, announced it would extend its closure because the managers “truly value the health and well-being of both our customers and staff and believe that this is the best option.”
Lux Nail Spa, near 156th and Harrison Streets, chose to stay closed because employees needed to care for their children, since schools are not in session.
“Ever since this COVID-19 we have quarantine(d) our family and therefore we don’t have anyone to watch the kids so we are unable to resume business yet.”
***
Funerals in Nebraska are allowed statewide as of Monday, but they’re limited to the ceremony or service itself, and social distancing practices must be maintained.
Monday morning at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium west of the Florence area wasn’t much different than it has been since mid-March, said executive director Steve Brunken.
The funeral home remains open to the public by appointment only. Many consultations with families have been conducted by Zoom video conferencing. Forest Lawn staff members have been able to meet with families in the funeral home’s cemetery, where it’s easy to maintain distance, for gravesite selection, Brunken said.
Forest Lawn has increased its cleaning and sanitation efforts. Visitation hours have been extended in order to manage how many people are in the building at one time. The funeral home’s employees are split into two teams, and only one team comes into the building each day.
Brunken said he still has questions about the relaxation of rules on funerals. For example, he said funerals are supposed to be limited to the ceremony, but people often gather before or after. If those gatherings are kept to 10 or fewer people, are they allowed?
“We’re just going to have to kind of play things by ear,” he said.
Many families have said they plan to hold celebrations of life for their loved ones once large gatherings are allowed again.
“Families have been very understanding,” Brunken said of the changes.
