The Council Bluffs Community Development works to makes homes safer through the Lead Hazard Reduction program.
Community Development was recently awarded a $2 million Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development with $300,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding, according to a release from the city. The purpose of the Lead Hazard Reduction program is to assist eligible homeowners identify and remedy lead hazards to make each unit lead-safe.
This week the department and city are highlighting this work as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which started Sunday and runs through Saturday.
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The goal is to encourage organized, local community events, and to empower families and other stakeholders to take action, the release said.
The most common source of exposure is from lead-based paint, which was used in many homes built before 1978. Adults and children can get lead into their bodies by breathing in the lead dust (especially during activities such as renovations, repairs or painting) or by swallowing lead dust that settles in food, food preparation surfaces, floors, window sills, and other places, eating paint chips or playing in soil that contains lead.
“More than 70 percent of houses in Council Bluffs were built before 1978,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Thanks to the LHR grant, and the work of our Community Development team, we can create a healthier housing stock.”
Using the Lead Hazard Reduction grant funds, improvements will be made to 100 homes in Council Bluffs. Improvements can include items such as new windows, doors, interior and exterior paint, etc. Depending on the total expense of removing lead hazards, there may be additional money to correct electrical and radon issues and to add carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, the release said.
Keep an eye out for Chipper, the town’s familiar black squirrel mascot, who can be found on the Lead Hazard Reduction marketing materials wearing a painter’s uniform and carrying a can of lead-free paint. As the program slogan states, Chipper is ready to “eliminate lead poisoning in Council Bluffs, one home at a time.”
“Lead poisoning is largely preventable with increased testing and education,” Walsh said. “Thanks to the Lead Hazard Reduction program, funding is available to mitigate lead from the homes of local families in need.”
For more information on the Council Bluffs Lead Hazard Reduction program go to councilbluffs-ia.gov/2358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.