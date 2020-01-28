RED OAK — Jill Biden is the most experienced campaigner among the candidates’ family members on the trail in the 2020 Iowa caucuses.
Her husband, Joe, ran for president in 1988 and 2008 and is running again this year.
She’s used to Iowans shopping for candidates like cars. She’s prepared for a mix of political and personal questions at almost every stop, including her fourth and final stop of the day Friday.
She’s been asked about allegations, raised by President Donald Trump, that the Bidens’ son, Hunter, financially benefited from his father’s former position as vice president. Trump and other Republicans have questioned Hunter Biden’s qualifications to serve on corporate boards in China and Ukraine.
“It’s not easy,” she told The World-Herald in an interview Friday. “It’s my son and my husband who are being attacked.”
But she says the hardest questions involve cancer. The Bidens’ oldest son, Beau, who had a brain tumor, died in 2015. People with loved ones fighting the disease are looking for hope from her, from Joe, and from his presidential campaign, she said, and they want to provide some.
The Bidens had to do something after Beau’s death, she told the crowd. It’s why she said they still raise money for cancer research, and why they talk often about the need to boost federal funding for research.
On Friday at the Firehouse Restaurant, a woman with gray hair asked why it’s so hard to get her adult son with cancer the pain medication he needs so he can suffer less and enjoy more of the time he has left.
Jill Biden said she empathized. She spoke about the need to better balance pain management with discouraging doctors who overprescribe opioid pain pills. She walked over after she finished speaking and talked more with the woman.
She told the more than 15 people who crammed into the restaurant’s barroom before dinner how a stranger offered to be her prayer partner and helped her reconnect with her faith after Beau’s death.
“There is such power in kindness,” she said.
She answered a question from a teacher about tariffs harming farmers: Joe’s against them. She also answered a question about immigration: Joe knows the value that immigrants add to communities and the country, Jill Biden said.
She heard Red Oak voter Terri Allen, 63, say she fears for the elderly people who can’t afford cuts to food stamps or Social Security. Jill said Joe gets it and will work to protect them.
Some things are different in the 2020 race compared with previous campaigns, she said, particularly the instant feedback loop of social media and people who react before reading or digesting what’s been said or done. But Iowans still impress her with their approach to the caucuses, to be held Feb. 3.
“I really respect how seriously they take it and decide on what matters to them … and what matters to the rest of the nation,” she said.
