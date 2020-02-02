The 2020 Iowa caucuses are a day away.
Caucus site locations are set, and community members across southwest Iowa and the state at large are ready to gather to be the first Americans to make their choice for both the Democratic and Republican nominee for president.
For the Republicans, President Donald Trump is set to easily win in Iowa and nationwide on the way to seeking a second term in office. Look to the Democratic Party for drama on caucus night.
In the most recent Real Clear Politics polling average, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the field in Iowa at 23.8%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20.2%, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15.8%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14.6%, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9.6%, businessman Andrew Yang at 3.8%, businessman Tom Steyer at 3.6% and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 2%.
Sanders, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg have all topped Iowa polls in recent months, with Sanders making the most recent surge. The last Des Moines Register/CNN poll, conducted by longtime Iowa pollster Ann Selzer’s Selzer & Company, was set to be released Saturday night.
On Monday, in Iowa at least, the polls will have been rendered moot, as voters make their choice.
The Democratic caucus process: Representatives speak on behalf of candidates, and then voters pledge support for their preferred candidate. Precinct organizers tally the vote and voters backing candidates with less than 15% of the vote can back a different candidate — or hit the door.
Voters’ second choice will be key on Monday.
Lower-polling candidates including Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have been approached by multiple campaigns in recent days eager to form an alliance that could reshape Monday’s election, The Associated Press reported Friday.
The AP noted that 45% of all likely Democratic caucusgoers named a first choice but said they could be persuaded to support another candidate, and 13% did not indicate a first choice, according to the CNN/Des Moines Register poll conducted earlier this month.
Republicans have a more straightforward secret ballot after speakers discuss candidates. We have a listing of Pottawattamie County Democratic and Republican caucus sites below.
After Iowa, the first primary of the year will take place on Feb. 11 in New Hampshire. The Nevada caucuses follow on Feb. 22, then come the South Carolina on Feb. 29.
Super Tuesday is March 3, when voters in Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Americans abroad make their choice.
The final vote in the nominating process will be the June 7 Puerto Rico primary.
Each state has an apportionment of delegates up for grabs in their elections, with Democratic candidates needing to earn 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination. If that doesn’t happen? Well, the Democratic National Convention will be held from July 13 to July 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the candidate could be chosen there in a contested convention. The series finale of “Veep” gives a look at how a contested primary could work. Check it out.
Biden leads in the Real Clear Politics national polling average at 28.1%, with Sanders in second place at 22.7. Warren, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Buttigieg round out the top five.
The Five Thirty Eight primary forecast currently gives Biden a 1 in 2 (46%) chance to win the Democratic nomination. Sanders follows at 3 in 10 (28%). The model takes into polls, endorsements, historical trends and more. According to Five Thirty Eight, “the model simulates the primary season thousands of times to find the most likely outcome for each candidate. The chart shows how many delegates, on average, each candidate is projected to have pledged to them at each point in the primary season, along with a range of possible delegate counts.”
Pottawattamie County Democratic caucus precinct locations
Council Bluffs:
Precinct 1 — Franklin Elementary School library, 3130 Ave. C
Precinct 2 — Franklin Elementary School gym, 3130 Ave. C
Precinct 3 — Riverside Community Church of Christ, 2828 Ave. G
Precinct 4 — Wilson Middle School small gym, 715 N. 21st St.
Precinct 5 — Thomas Jefferson High School commons area, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 6 — Hoover Elementary School gym, 1205 N. Broadway
Precinct 7 — Wilson Middle School auditorium, 715 N. 21st St.
Precinct 8 — Mile Away reception hall, 20270 Old Lincoln Highway
Precinct 9 — College View Elementary School gym, 1225 College Road
Precinct 10A — Abraham Lincoln High School cafeteria, 1205 Bonham St.
Precinct 10B — Council Bluffs Community School District Madison Avenue Campus
Precinct 11 Broadway Methodist Church, 11 S. First St.
Precinct 12 — Abraham Lincoln High School auditorium, 1205 Bonham St.
Precinct 13 — Abraham Lincoln High School commons area, 1205 Bonham St.
Precinct 14 — Longfellow Elementary School cafeteria
Precinct 15 — Edison Elementary School gym, 2218 Third Ave.
Precinct 16 — Thomas Jefferson High School commons area, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 17 — Rue Elementary gym, 3326 Sixth Ave.
Precinct 18 — Longfellow Elementary School auditorium, 2011 S. 10th St.
Precinct 19 — Lewis Central Middle School auditorium, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd.
Precinct 20 — Gethesmane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave.
Precinct 21 — Lewis Central Middle School cafeteria, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd.
Lewis Township Precinct 1 — Iowa Western Community College Looft Hall, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs
Lewis Township Precinct 2 — Lewis Central Middle School gym, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs
Garner Township — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive
Avoca — AHSTW High School library, 768 S. Maple St.
Carson — Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St.
Carter Lake Precinct 1 — Carter Lake Elementary school gym A, 1000 Willow Drive
Carter Lake Precinct 2 — Carter Lake Elementary school gym B, 1000 Willow Drive
Crescent — Crescent Elementary School gym, 401 E. Welch St.
GLWCW — Riverside High School classroom B, 18997 Highway 59, Oakland
Hancock — AHSTW High School cafeteria, 768 Maple St., Avoca
Macedonia — DeWitt Community Building, 404 Potter St.
McClelland — Underwood Elementary School, 601 Third St., Underwood
Minden — Minden Volunteer Fire Department, 205 Main St.
Neola — Tri-Center High School commons area, 33980 310th St.
Oakland — Riverside High School auditorium, 18997 Highway 59
Treynor — Treynor Elementary School gym, 2 Elementary Drive
Underwood — Underwood Elementary School commons area, 601 Third St.
Walnut — Walnut Elementary School conference room, 415 Antique City Drive
Pottawattamie County Republican caucus precinct locations
Council Bluffs:
Precinct 1 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 2 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 3 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 4 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 5 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 6 — Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 1603 Grand Ave.
Precinct 7 — Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 1603 Grand Ave.
Precinct 8 — Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 1603 Grand Ave.
Precinct 9 — Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 1603 Grand Ave.
Precinct 10A — College View Elementary School, 1225 College Road
Precinct 10B — College View Elementary School, 1225 College Road
Precinct 11 — Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.
Precinct 12 — Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.
Precinct 13 — Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.
Precinct 14 — Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.
Precinct 15 — Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.
Precinct 16 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 17 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 18 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 19 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 20 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Precinct 21 — Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
Garner Township — College View Elementary, 1225 College Road
Lewis Township Precinct 1 — College View Elementary, 1225 College Road, Council Bluffs
Lewis Township Precinct 2 — College View Elementary, 1225 College Road, Council Bluffs
Avoca — Avoca Elementary School, 768 S Maple St.
Carson — Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St.
Carter Lake Precinct 1 — Carter Lake Elementary School, 1000 Willow Drive
Carter Lake Precinct 2 — Carter Lake Elementary School, 1000 Willow Drive
Crescent — Crescent Elementary School, 401 E. Welch St.
GLWCW — Oakland Community Center, 618 N Highway St.
Hancock — Oakland Community Center, 618 N Highway St.
Macedonia — Carson Community Center 316 S. Commercial St., Carson
McClelland — Carson Community Center 316 S. Commercial St., Carson
Minden — Avoca Elementary School, 768 S. Maple St., Avoca
Neola — Tri-Center High School, 33980 310th St.
Oakland — Oakland Community Center, 618 N Highway St.
Treynor — Treynor High School, 102 E. Main St.
Underwood — Tri-Center High School, 33980 310th St., Neola
Walnut — Avoca Elementary School, 768 S. Maple St., Avoca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.