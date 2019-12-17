The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a bid of $6,280,000 from Hawkins Construction of Omaha for replacement of steam pipes for the heating system on the Council Bluffs Campus.
Hawkins submitted the lower of two bids, with the other coming from Weitz Construction. Weitz bid $7,200,000 on the project. Two other companies had expressed interest in the project but did not submit bids, President Dan Kinney said. One decided they couldn’t take it on because of other projects.
“Hawkins has done work for us before and has always done great work,” he said.
Workers will begin in January tearing up concrete that would be in the way of the pipeline work, Kinney said. The project will involve installing about 9,000 feet of new piping for a new hot-water heating system, which is expected to be more efficient. The college should be able to switch to the new system by December 2020.
In the meantime, Iowa Western will continue to depend on the old rusty pipes, Kinney said.
“We’re just hoping and praying it will hold up,” he said.
Restoring concrete removed to install pipes won’t begin until spring 2021, he said.
The old pipes will be left in the ground, Kinney said.
The project will be financed with $11.5 million in general obligation bonds approved by voters on Dec. 11, 2018. The bond issue was approved with 2,763 votes, or 68.1%, to 1,294 votes, or 31.9%.
An engineering firm recommended replacement last year after two leaks had to be repaired.
In other business, the board:
• Approved refinancing $7.8 million in general obligation bonds, Series 2020A, in January and about $7.255 million general obligation bonds, series 2020B, in February. The bonds were issued about eight years ago when interest rates were higher. Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance, estimated it would save about $500,000.
• Accepted the FY19 Iowa Western Audit Report from Denman & Co. of Des Moines. The firm gave the college an unmodified opinion with no material issues.
• Scheduled a public hearing on the operations and audit report for KIWR-FM, the college radio station, for the next board meeting on Jan. 13.
