Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president will ramp up Wednesday as the college holds public forums in three cities where it offers classes.
Current President Dan Kinney plans to retire effective Dec. 31.
Board of Trustees President Brent Siegrist encouraged residents of the counties Iowa Western serves to come and join the discussion.
“This is an opportunity to solicit more input,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity to make sure the public is fully involved.”
The college also has a survey online that about 60 people have answered so far, Siegrist said. He has not seen the results yet, but Julie Goldner, search consultant for Association of Community College Trustees, has studied the responses and will summarize the results during a meeting of the Presidential Search Committee Thursday. The committee will then build a profile of the ideal candidate based on the forums, the online survey and the board’s expectations.
The profile will be presented to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting later Thursday afternoon, when the Board is expected to take action to approve a final version of the profile.
In the meantime, those interested can still complete the survey, located at https://bit.ly/2A8qrQb.
Public forums will be held Wednesday at the following times and locations:
• Council Bluffs — 9 a.m., Arts Center main theater
• Clarinda — noon, Clarinda Center, Edith Lisle Library
• Harlan — 3 p.m., Shelby County Center, 1901 Hawkeye St.
• Council Bluffs — 5:15 p.m., Arts Center main theater
Feedback forms will be provided to all attendees, and the completed forms will be collected and given to the Board for review.
Due to COVID-19, capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing, and face coverings are highly recommended.
Community members will be able to join the forum via Zoom by visiting https://www.iwcc.edu/presidentialsearch/
The college will post information about the search on its website, iwcc.edu, in the coming weeks, followed by progress reports as the process unfolds.
The Presidential Search Committee is made up of 20 people, including representatives from the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, administration, foundation, community and student body.
“It appears to be a pretty well balanced group,” Siegrist said.
The committee will review confidential application materials, interview semifinalists and recommend finalists to the Board for further consideration. The Board will interview the final candidates, and all finalists will participate in open forums at Iowa Western, probably in November.
For more information, contact Erin McKee at emckee@iwcc.edu.
IWCC Presidential Search Committee
1. Brent Siegrist, president, Board of Trustees
2. Connie Hornbeck, vice president, Board of Trustees
3. Dr. John Marshall, Board of Trustees
4. Dr. Stan Sibley, Board of Trustees and Glenwood faculty
5. Mallory Klocke, English instructor
6. Nicole Juranek, speech professor
7. Carrie Parkhurst, sociology instructor, president of Faculty Senate
8. Reanna Heim, dean of student life
9. Jenny Kruger, dean of communications and fine arts
10. Marc Rardin, head baseball coach
11. Lori Stitz, director of Shelby County Center
12. Dr. Don Fenster, IWCC Foundation
13. Kassandra Bruguera, student
14. Chris Blake, chief human resources officer, Crossroads of Western Iowa
15. Chad Hannan, Council Bluffs City Council
16. Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s Restaurant & Bar
17. Dr. Kerri Nelson, superintendent, Shenandoah Community Schools
18. Kathy Rieger, director, Council Bluffs Public Library
19. Kristin Smith, director of Clarinda and Page/Fremont County Center
20. Tim Wichman, Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.