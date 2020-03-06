The 23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala — Vision for a Cure raised more than $1.7 million to help find ways to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications, according to a press release from JDRF.
The gala, organized by the JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Chapter, was held on Feb. 22 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Guests bid on silent and live auction items and donated to the signature JDRF Fund A Cure program. Fund A Cure provides the opportunity to make a 100% tax-deductible gift directly to fund critical JDRF research priorities. As a result of the guests’ generosity, Fund A Cure contributions raised over $1 million, the press release stated. The evening ended with a concert from southern rock icons, 38 Special.
The JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Chapter thanked its presenting sponsor, Aviture.
“Our community continues to amaze and inspire the JDRF family, once again making the JDRF Promise Gala a tremendous success,” said Leigh Cheloha, president of JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Board of Directors. “Honorary Chairs, Lynn and Mark Griffis and Event Chairs, Wendi and Corky Stott, deserve a special thank you. Additionally, thank you to our dedicated volunteers and local JDRF staff for making this year’s gala such an unforgettable evening. Together, we can inspire hope and help JDRF continue to improve the lives of those with T1D, ultimately turning Type One into Type None.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.