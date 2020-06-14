There’s excitement on Pierce Street in Council Bluffs, as the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza is now open for patients.
The $18 million, 60,000-square foot facility features three floors offering primary care, urgent care, women’s services and more as Jennie Edmundson Hospital expands its campus.
“We’re truly excited about opening the Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza,” said Steve Baumert, Jennie Edmundson president and CEO. “Our main goal is, how do we improve access to care? And providing a building that will allow us to grow our services for the communities of Council Bluffs and western Iowa does that.
“We’re happy to move forward with our plans to strengthen our commitment to this community.”
The plaza opened on June 8, two years after Jennie Edmundson announced plans and around three years after the planning process started, Baumert said.
During a tour, Vince Rew, director of marketing and public relations at Jennie Ed, and Stacey Tams, senior director of Methodist Physicians Iowa Clinics, showed off the new building.
Windows abound, while the exterior stone work is also incorporated inside the building. Jennie Edmundson officials said a healing garden is a highlight of the exterior and “will provide a calming retreat for patients and staff.”
“We’re so excited to be at ‘almost’ moved in,” Tams said as the Friday tour started, the “almost” referring to a few areas still getting settled with employee belongings and the like.
So what’s at the new facility?
The first floor is home to a Methodist Physicians Clinic with seven doctors. The space has 36 exam rooms, four intake spaces, three nurse/physician pods (a nurse station, physician offices, a consultation office and a treatment room), X-ray and a diagnostic lab.
In an interview, Baumert said there’s room to double the capacity for care. On the other side of the floor is an urgent care facility with nine exam rooms, allowing for that in-between help where a trip to the emergency room isn’t necessary, but a wait for a consult with a primary care physician might be untenable.
Rew said at least 40 patients had been seen at the first floor clinics during the first week.
In July MD West One will move into the first floor as well, offering orthopedic and neurosurgery care.
Up the stairs — or elevator — is what hospital officers are calling the “eastern edge” of Methodist’s women’s services. That includes 25 exam rooms, four intake areas, nurse stations, physician offices, two treatment rooms, two non-stress testing rooms and a diagnostic lab.
The floor also includes intake and exam room space for maternal-fetal medicine specialists from the Methodist Women’s Hospital Perinatal Center in Omaha, located off 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.
There floor also features mammogram and bone density scanning capabilities, two ultrasound rooms and more.
“We have made a major push in the development of our women’s services program,” Baumert said, also noting the fifth floor of the main Jennie Edmundson building is being renovated to house the birthing center.
“That rounds it out for the eastern edge of the Methodist women’s services strategy,” he continued. “We feel like with the expertise and integration we’ve done with Methodist Women’s Hospital, we’re strengthening our position in this market to take care of our community.”
The third floor currently houses Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates. The remainder of the floor remains unfinished, with Jennie Edmundson looking for the “right fit” to offer the plaza additional care, Rew said.
Walking out the door after the tour, Rew said, “We’ve been planning this a while. It’s nice when it turns out as good, if not better, than you expected.”
“Council Bluffs deserves great medical care and great facilities for that medical care,” Baumert said. “I’m pleased that Methodist Health System and the Jennie Edmundson board had the foresight to move forward with project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.