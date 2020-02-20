The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Advanced Wound Center is celebrating a decade of providing “exceptional wound care” to southwest Iowa.
“Since the doors first opened, we’ve been fortunate to have the region’s most dedicated and educated wound care providers,” said Jen Fletcher, program director of the wound center. “And time has proven that they’re often the difference between a patient losing a limb or walking out of here on their own two feet.”
Over the past 10 years, the wound center has treated more than 3,600 patients over nearly 35,000 visits.
It’s also administered more than 8,800 hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments, the most advanced form of treatment offered at the center. Research has shown that when used in conjunction with standard wound care, HBOT significantly improves the healing of chronic wounds.
“The success rate of using hyperbaric oxygen therapy is astounding,” Fletcher said. “Southwest Iowa is fortunate to have this technology available.”
The past decade has seen countless success stories thanks to the dedication of providers like Dr. Gregory Stanislav; Dr. Michael Romano; Dr. Stacey Burmeister; and Don Scarborough, PA.
One such story belongs to Clint Jones, who was referred to the wound center after six months of unsuccessful treatments.
Jones suffered from a diabetic foot ulcer that prevented him from working. Through the application of a total contact cast, Jones’s wound healed in just five weeks, and he was able to return to work. Considered the gold standard in treating diabetic foot ulcers, the underutilized treatment is another example of the center putting patients first to ensure success.
“Many patients have their wounds for years before we have the chance to treat them,” said Stanislav, medical director of the wound center. “They’re amazed to go through their treatments and be able to walk out weeks later with a healed wound. Oftentimes their first comment is to express their gratitude and wonder out loud as to why they didn’t come here to begin with.”
