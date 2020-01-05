Now entering its eighth year, a growing program led by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and nearly three dozen key stakeholders and community partners is available to help people overwhelmed by extremely limited resources and complex — and often chronic diseases — who don’t know where to turn.
Tara Slevin, vice president of volunteer services and foundation at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, said many of these people come to the hospital’s emergency department for care. Unfortunately, the ER isn’t always the best place to serve their recurring needs.
When those issues are recognized, whether by hospital staff, law enforcement officers, firefighters or EMS personnel, the Caring For Our Communities — CFOC — program steps in. Available to all residents of southwest Iowa, the program is free of charge.
Initially created in 2012, CFOC connects individuals with recurring health problems with community health and behavioral health “coaches” who will, if the patient agrees, find appropriate health care, access existing community resources, obtain health-related education and affordable medications and navigate the health care exchange.
“No one agency can do it all,” said Slevin, who was quick to note that philanthropy is the cornerstone of CFOC.
While Methodist Jennie Edmundson is a primary funder of the program, more than 30 key stakeholders and community partners take part in the CFOC’s efforts to link under-resourced individuals with available local resources.
Among the lead organizations, in addition to Methodist Jennie Edmundson and the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation, are All Care Health Center, Connections Area Agency on Aging, Heartland Family Service, Horizon Behavioral Health Agency, Iowa Legal Aid, Methodist Physicians Clinic and the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.
The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors joined the collaborative effort last Thursday with the board’s unanimous decision to allocate $45,000 to help fund a community health interventionist who will be officed at and partially funded by Connections Area Agency on Aging.
Maria Sieck, Pottawattamie County’s public health administrator, said the community health interventionist will help alleviate the burden on the county’s first responders. Police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are often the first to have contact with individuals with limited resources who are experiencing health- or behavioral-related issues.
“Police, firefighters and EMS will continue to handle emergencies,” said Sherrie McDonald, director of community services for the Connections Area Agency on Aging. “But if they see an underlying need beyond the emergency, they can contact the interventionist. The interventionist can then contact the individual to explain the help that is available.”
Slevin said that as a member of the Caring For Our Communities team, the community health interventionist will have access to patient vouchers such as immediate financial assistance for transportation, medications, co-pays for primary care visits, behavioral health services, nutrition, along with durable medical equipment, home modifications such as wheelchair ramps and utility assistance.
“The people helped through CFOC are often the most vulnerable, simply because they don’t know where to turn, have extremely limited resources and are often overwhelmed with multiple chronic conditions,” Slevin said. “Thanks to the financial support we receive, CFOC can help them turn their lives around.
“It’s a very rewarding program to be a part of,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.