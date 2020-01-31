Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was greeted with a warm welcome from firefighters and a cheering crowd of more than 200 people Wednesday evening at The Grass Wagon.
Biden started by saying firefighters saved his sons using the jaws of life, saved his life after a cranial aneurysm and saved his wife and her cat after a fire.
Biden asked the crowd to stop and think about why Republicans are attacking him so fiercely.
The words and actions of President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans should tell Democrats which candidate the GOP fears the most, he said. Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said Monday that she was “really interested” to see how the Senate’s impeachment proceedings might influence Iowa caucus goers’ feelings about Biden.
“They’re trying to smear me to stop me,” Biden told the crowd. “They know if I’m the nominee, I’m going to beat Donald Trump.”
A big issue Biden spoke on was America’s future and the character of the nation. This included bringing Republicans and Democrats together, working for all Americans and working with American allies.
“I think we all believe in character, and the character of the nation is on the ballot,” Biden said.
Biden said having eight years of a Trump presidency would change the character of the country. Biden said he thinks Trump is afraid of him as Republicans have spent $12 to $15 million dollars on negative ads already.
“This is the most consequential caucus you’ve ever participated in, no matter how many times you participated,” Biden said.
Biden said his candidacy is a threat to Trump and the GOP because he can win several states Trump needs to hold, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Trump’s request that a foreign government, Ukraine, investigate the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter, is a big reason House Democrats impeached the president. And part of Trump’s impeachment defense alleges that Hunter benefited from his father’s position as vice president, securing high-paying seats on corporate boards in Ukraine and China.
Biden on Wednesday defended his son’s actions, describing him as a “grown man” who served on a board. Trump, he said, gives his family members offices in the White House.
He said he looks forward to taking on the president and showing the world how to deal with a bully — by looking him in the eye and fighting with smarts.
But Biden, before addressing a mix of union members, senior citizens and young people in a wedding reception hall, said he wants people to know this election is about more than winning.
He said he wants Iowa Democrats to remember that politics can be measured and thoughtful, not chaotic and mean, pointing to his time as President Barack Obama’s vice president.
He repeated his stump speech line that the next president is going to inherit a divided country and a world in disarray, and that Americans don’t have time for a president to learn on the job.
His hope: that people will find value in experience, reliability and calm, he said.
“We’re in a battle for the soul of this country,” he said. “Decency, basic honor ... our kids are listening.”
His final pitch to western Iowa’s voters emphasized his desire to unify the party and the country around the idea that Americans need Washington to focus on them.
He talked about adding a public option, like Medicare, to the Affordable Care Act and better subsidizing it so people can afford it. And he talked about reentering and strengthening the Paris climate accord.
He said he wants to spend money sensibly on things like disaster aid, and do what it takes to improve damaged roads like Interstate 29 to make them more resistant to flooding.
He also stressed his willingness to find compromise during his years in the Senate and as vice president and how that prepared him to get more of his agenda passed than his competitors.
Biden is competing in Iowa against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and several others, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Among the Democratic contenders, most national polls show Biden faring best or second-best against Trump in the swing states likely to decide the general election. But first things first: The caucuses are Monday.
Attendees said their reasons for supporting Biden varied, including wanting a candidate to beat Trump in the election and wanting a candidate that would continue the legacy of Obama.
“I think he has the best chance of beating Trump and we have to do everything we can to get (Trump) out of The White House,” attendee Tom Quest said.
