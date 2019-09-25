An initial mentorship award given by the John Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory — “JEDIs Among Us” — has been named in honor of the late Dr. Kim Strohbehn, the son of Dorothy and the late Dr. Arthur Strohbehn of Council Bluffs.
Strohbehn was recruited out of graduate school after receiving his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Iowa State University in Ames and joined the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel Maryland, in 1979, where he spent his entire career until his death in January 2018 after battling primary bone cancer.
In addition to his work at APL, he was a research professor at Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.
Over his career at APL, Strohbehn became an expert in digital and analog integrated circuit design. He was a key contributor to the Space Instrumental Group at APL for the design and fabrication of state-of-the-art instrument electronics for space mission to study the earth, planets and the sun.
In 1995, Strohbehn was promoted to principal professional staff, the highest engineering level at APL. His accomplishments included over 58 major patents and publications.
Strohbehn truly enjoyed being challenged to solve complex engineering issues. He was always there to help and assist his colleagues, making it particularly fitting to name the first awardee round of the JEDIs Among Us Award in his honor.
The award is presented to staff members who are always available to assist in enabling the success of others. Their open willingness to share skills, knowledge and expertise is greatly appreciated by their peers.
These mentors act as a positive role model and clearly take a personal interest in the mentoring role. As technical leaders, they provide guidance and constructive feedback.
The Inaugural awardees of the JEDIs Among Us Award, named in honor of Kim Strohbehn, were Jim Mooney, Matt Anger, Sam Fix and Scott Turner.
Strohbehn is survived by his wife, Rosa; mother, Dorothy; two brothers, Jody and Karl; a sister, Jill; his daughters, Xochitl, Maria and Jasmine; and his granddaughter, Selena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.