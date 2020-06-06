Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs has appointed Blake Johnson of Council Bluffs to the position of executive director, the organization’s board of directors announced.
He will fill the vacancy left by former executive director Glennay Jundt, who resigned March 2 over differences with the board.
Johnson comes to the Bluffs affiliate from Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, where he worked for 10 years, most recently as neighborhood revitalization manager, a press release from the board stated.
Timothy Johansen, president of the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Board of Directors, said he was “very excited” to have Johnson coming to take over the affiliate.
“He has over 10 years of experience with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, and part of that in a management role,” he said.
While there, Johnson developed educational, community and quality assurance programs. He also has more than 15 years of experience in construction and has a license as a contractor in Nebraska, which he will have transferred to Iowa, Johansen said.
Johnson was pleased to have the opportunity to direct the Council Bluffs affiliate.
“I’m really passionate about the mission of Habitat and excited to see what we can do to bring affordable housing to my community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to developing partnerships.”
Johnson went to Habitat of Omaha as an AmeriCorps worker, he said.
“My wife and I had recently moved back to the area,” he said. “I saw the position, and I had to get my foot in the door with Habitat.”
After completing his one-year commitment to AmeriCorps, Johnson moved into warranty and quality assurance before reaching the neighborhood revitalization position he held for the rest of his tenure there. His responsibilities included working with and training volunteers.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Habitat,” he said. “We can’t get things done without interested and engaged volunteers to help us out. We aim to provide impactful opportunities. We want people to be excited about that.”
In turn, Habitat needs to show its appreciation to volunteers, Johnson said.
“You create a culture of graciousness for the folks that want to come out and help, and you recognize them,” he said.
Johnson and his wife, Erin, have two sons, Kellan, 8, and Casey, 5.
