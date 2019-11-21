Two is better than one.
Personnel from the Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office presented a $6,403.79 check Wednesday to benefit CHI Health Mercy Hospital’s oncology patient services.
The funds were raised through an annual T-shirt campaign hosted by the two departments — a philanthropic project that unites them.
Together, the groups have donated more than $60,000 over the last nine years, assisting cancer patients with transportation, bill payments and other needs while they receive care from Mercy.
Marchell Benes, the oncology social worker at Mercy, said some patients can be headstrong about the assistance, but once it’s given, they are so thankful.
“I had to talk her (a patient raising her grandchildren) into letting me help her with the funds. Once I explained it was really meant for her, she was so grateful, especially with the gas because she has to run around a lot,” Benes said.
Another patient, Benes said, totaled her car and needed help with transportation.
“Her son scolded her because he was so mad it was going to be his responsibility to get her here. I told her I could help her with a cab, and she was so happy her son wouldn’t be mad anymore,” Benes said.
The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office look forward to working together on the project every year.
“On behalf of the department, we always look forward to this event. As a survivor myself and several other people in our department who have gone through that experience, we know how much of a drain it is emotionally — just as much physically and financially — so just to give a little back and work together to make the community stronger is a blessing for us and we appreciate the opportunity,” said Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody.
“There are a lot of people involved in the many years of doing this,” said Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jefferey Danker said. “We’re pleased to be able to help and be a part of this.”
Carmody said this is another great example how the departments work together.
“We believe in the people here and the community and we want to help them. It’s a horrible experience to go through cancer, any kind of help is a blessing,” Carmody said.
