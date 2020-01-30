WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst has heard enough.
The Iowa Republican said Thursday that she will oppose calling any witnesses as part of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
In a statement to The World-Herald, Ernst referred to the impeachment inquiry already conducted by the House.
“Let’s be clear: we’ve heard from witnesses and seen documents: 17 witnesses and 28,000+ documents during this entire process,” Ernst said. “The House managers had one job: make the case for impeachment, and they’ve failed to do so.”
Democrats have argued the case against the president is overwhelming but anyone unconvinced of his guilt should support seeking additional information through more witnesses and documents.
They have focused in particular on former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who reportedly has written a book that includes information about Trump tying U.S. military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats have pinned their hopes for more witnesses on a few Republicans crossing the aisle and joining them.
If all 47 senators on the Democratic side stick together, they would need four GOP members to back their call for witnesses.
Ernst might have seemed like a potential crossover, as an incumbent running for reelection in a purplish state.
But the first-term senator has been at the microphones with other Republicans this week defending the administration and accusing the Democrats of hypocrisy.
Democrats have suggested failing to call additional witnesses such as Bolton would turn the trial into a “sham” and a “cover-up” and deny the president any exoneration, but Ernst rejected that framing in her Thursday statement.
“What the House managers have done is wasted time and taxpayer money only to give a long litany of reasons they dislike President Trump — and while the coastal elites might like it, it is not a reason to remove the president from office,” Ernst said. “At this point, all Democrats want to do is paralyze the Senate and the work we need to get done on behalf of hardworking folks across the country. I believe it’s time to get back to the people’s business.”
