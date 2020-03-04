Glennay Jundt has stepped down as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.
Jundt turned in her resignation Monday, effective immediately.
“I will always have a passion for Habitat and helping families in need. I have deeply enjoyed working in an organization that I have been passionate about for a dozen years, but feel that it is time to move on to another path in my life,” Jundt said in an email.
Jundt told the Nonpareil she decided to step down because, “for more than a year I’ve had some differences of opinion regarding processes, work assignments and goals for Council Bluffs with (Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs) board leadership.”
“It seems to me I don’t have the full support of the board in my duties,” Jundt said. “It’s creating an environment that makes it difficult for me to manage my team effectively.”
Asked about the possible rift between Jundt and the board, Habitat of Council Bluffs Board Chairman Timothy Johansen said his only statement regarding the matter is, “We appreciate the work Glennay provided for us.”
Johansen said Monday he hadn’t had a chance to sit down with fellow board members to discuss a replacement plan for Jundt.
“We’re excited to see what the future holds for us,” he said.
Jundt joined the Habitat team as a Neighborhood Network program specialist in May of 2015 after spending seven years as a Habitat volunteer. She became the owner of a Habitat home in the early 2010s.
Jundt took over as executive director — replacing interim director Kate Cutler — in July of 2016.
“This wasn’t something I anticipated,” Jundt said of her departure. “My passion for Habitat has long existed. But I don’t feel it’s healthy to continue without the support that you need. I value what Habitat does in the community. I’m hopeful they’ll be OK.”
