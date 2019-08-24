Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a U.S. Senator from California, is opening a Council Bluffs office Tuesday at 1702 W. Broadway, Suite 100.
Team Kamala will be at the grand opening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Harris will not be at the event.
The opening will showcase the space and inform citizens how they can be involved with Harris’s campaign “For the People,” according to the event’s website.
Harris was last in Council Bluffs when she hosted a Fourth of July barbecue at River’s Edge Pavilion.
