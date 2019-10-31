Lincoln’s Pub was transformed Tuesday evening to make room for over 150 people to listen to presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris speak.
The gathering started later than initially intended due to a flight delay.
“I want to thank you guys, there are so many other things you could be doing with your time right now, and I’m honored you chose to share it with us,” Harris said.
“What a time we’re living in right now,” she said. “These last two and a half years, really longer because of that election, that preceded it; right, it has caused a lot of us to ask really fundamental questions about our country.”
Harris said these questions included: Who are we? Are we going to be okay? How did this happen? Will we recover?
These were questions she touched on throughout the evening, including topics on healthcare, gun laws, immigration, future political elections and the future of America.
On healthcare, Harris said if elected she will expand Medicare coverage to apply to those with preexisting conditions and extend that coverage to vision, dental and hearing as well.
“Now here’s a point of distinction between me and some of my friends on the stage,” Harris said. “We’re not going to raise middle class taxes, and I’m not going to take away your choice of a public plan or a private plan, because I’ve heard from too many people, ‘Kamala, don’t take my choice.’”
On gun rights, Harris said a false choice was presented that people are either pro Second Amendment or plan to remove all guns. Harris’s policies would include pushing gun safety laws including universal background checks.
“Justice is on the ballot when there are babies in our nation, elementary, middle, and high school students who are afraid to go to school because of fear of gun violence,” she said.
“Justice is on the ballot” was a phrase repeated by Harris in succession when stating why justice needs to be on the ballot in 2020.
One injustice Harris addressed was how immigrants have been treated under the current administration.
“We are living in an America that is, at its core and its strength, born out of a long-standing admiration for and respect for our history as a nation of immigrants,” Harris said.
She said she wants to see immigrants treated with respect again, although one tactic used in voter interference is dividing Americans using racism, sexism, Islamophobia and other tactics.
Russian interference during the election is one way Russians tried to attack America.
“Listen to people like Christopher Wray, who was head of the FBI, and others tell you it is real in terms of 2020. Also, we know that my campaign has been the number one target of Russian hot spots.”
Harris said she has seen this as part of the Senate’s Intelligence Committee and Homeland Security Committee and has seen evidence of this interference.
With Russian interference and other forms of voter suppression, Harris suggests caution during the election as misinformation is one tactic.
“When the Russians decided to interfere with our elections, they decided, we are their long-standing foe, they can’t raise an army, they can’t beat us in our military might, their economy is not as strong as ours, and asked what can we go at that is part of the strength of what America is, and it’s their democracy,” she said. “When we walk in a room around the globe we go with our chin up and we are respected because we are a democracy. Flawed though we may be, imperfect though we may be.”
Harris said President Donald Trump’s current administration is currently working on self service, not acting for the people.
“They’re doing their work, which is about serving themselves, the industries that they come from and the industries they will return to,” Harris said. “Meanwhile you’ve got Donald Trump issuing all these crazy tweets so you know everyone covers them for like 24 hours until the next crazy tweet, but with this hand, they are deregulating entire industries.”
Harris said if elected, she would choose a cabinet that “understands and appreciates the integrity and purpose of government.”
Her previous experience includes being the first woman and woman of color as the district attorney for a state of 40 million people in Oakland, California. She later served as the attorney general of California working for the second largest department of justice in the U.S., she said.
Harris said she came from a family of fighters as civil rights activists, and stated that now is the time to fight again.
“Anything we have achieved that has been about fighting for the ideals of our country, fighting for social justice and civil rights, all of that came about because of a fight, and we were prepared to have that fight,” she said. “This is that moment. Yet again, we can not afford nor dare to throw up our hands when it is time to roll up our sleeves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.