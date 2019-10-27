Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will speak at Lincoln’s Pub, 157 W. Broadway, Tuesday.
Doors will open at 5:25 p.m. and the program will start at 6:10 p.m.
This is the California senator’s first time returning to the Bluffs since her Fourth of July barbecue and fifth visit to Iowa this month.
“Her town hall in Council Bluffs will be another opportunity to hear directly from Iowans about their experiences and the issues that matter most to them in this election. These personal interactions continue to shape Harris’ campaign, as she outlines ideas to take direct actions that benefit people’s lives,” said Sharon Yang, the Iowa press secretary for Harris.
The event will be free and open to the public to attend.
