Council Bluffs was growing rapidly in the early part of the 20th Century and one architect in particular left his mark on the city more than any other.
J. Chris Jensen never studied architecture in school, but designed over 700 buildings and homes in his career, including City Hall, Thomas Jefferson High School, the Bennett Building, the Hughes-Irons building, First Baptist Church, Bloomer and Longfellow Schools, B’nai Israel Synagogue and many more.
During his career Jensen also designed dozens of local homes as well as over 300 Safeway stores nationwide.
Preserve Council Bluffs presents a program about Jensen and the buildings he designed Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
In the one hour program, Dr. Richard Warner will talk about Jensen, the histories of many of the buildings he was responsible for, and the circumstances in Council Bluffs at the time that lead to one man having such a profound impact on the look of the city.
The program is part of the Kanesville Speakers Series and is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $5 admission fee.
Due to library policy and to ensure sufficient seating, guests are asked to pay admission in advance. This can be done by phoning Patricia Murphy, 402-850-0822, or online at TheHistoricalSociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.