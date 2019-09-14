We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling down the highway and you witness a dog roaming around the back of an open truck bed.
Did I mention you are going about 70 miles per hour?
What happens if the driver needs to make a sudden stop? What happens if the driver swerves around a piece of debris in the roadway? What happens if the driver hits a pothole?
Let your mind wander to all the tragic possibilities as a result of this one action. Let’s face it, transporting your dog untethered in the open bed of a pickup truck is an accident waiting to happen. When you let your dog ride loose in the back of your pickup, you endanger both your dog and other motorists.
Any of the above scenarios can end with your dog being catapulted into traffic, resulting in broken bones, bruises, road rash and even death. If they do manage to survive the fall and oncoming traffic, it can cost thousands of dollars in veterinary bills to fix them.
The number of dogs affected by this unsafe practice are staggering. The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that roughly 100,000 dogs every year are fatally injured by jumping or falling from a pickup truck’s cargo area.
Besides being unsafe, a dog riding unsecured in the back of a pickup truck is illegal in some states. Some other states that don’t yet have legislation in place to protect dogs from this dangerous practice, are working on it.
Regardless of the law, responsible pet owners have a moral duty to ensure the health and safety of their companion animals, both at home and on the road.
Some people believe that taking the dog with them is better than leaving them home alone. But consider this: Having a lonely dog waiting for you when you get home is so much better than having one get killed or injured from falling out of a pickup truck bed.
If you feel the need to take your dog with you and your only option is having it ride in the back of your pickup truck, there are a couple different options for keeping your beloved canine companion safe.
A large, sturdy dog crate — such as those required for airline transportation — is a good option, provided that the crate is securely tied down to prevent it from sliding around the truck bed floor. Although this option costs less than a truck bed topper, they can still run several hundred dollars depending on the size and type of crate you buy.
A more permanent solution is to buy a topper for the truck bed so your dog can ride in an enclosed area, protected from the road and wind hazards.
An underestimated danger is the weather, particularly the summer. The metal floor of a truck bed can become very hot! It will be incredibly painful for your pup’s paws and could even lead to burns. Imagine the dog suffering from burning paws while trying to keep her balance in a moving vehicle.
Flying debris, like pebbles, could also strike your pet while in the transit. In short, please think and plan carefully before you transport your beloved pet.
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC: Graycie is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female longhair cat who is also front declawed. She’s currently housed with other cats and is doing very well. During our adoption special, all cats 1 year or older are only $25.
Need some excitement and a new soundtrack? Meet Gunnar. This 1.5-year-old neutered male Coonhound mix will be a great fit for an active home! He likes other dogs and has done great with all the kids he has met.
Who doesn’t like Sushi? Well, even if you don’t like the food, you’ll fall for our Sushi. This cutie is an 8-month-old neutered male shorthair who is ready to go home with you today! He loves to play and is an active boy that will need an owner who can set aside time to play daily.
Tucker is an incredibly handsome 11-month-old neutered male Akita ready for his new forever home. His ideal situation would be a home with Akita experience. Tucker is great with adults but needs a home with no kids. He may enjoy the occasional play date with another dog his size, but he needs to be the only pet.
The Midlands Humane Society is open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come on out to visit all these great pets. We are located at 1020 Railroad Avenue.
Plus, you can visit MHS representatives onsite today at PetSmart in Council Bluffs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as we will have lots of great dogs and cats for you to meet and maybe take one home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.