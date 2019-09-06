When he retired in 2015, Ken Tyler was called a “friend,” a “mentor” and the “conscience” of the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.
Tyler, an assistant county attorney, was also the office’s longest-serving member until he called it a career on Aug. 28, 2015. He started in 1973 and helped prosecute cases in Pottawattamie County during five different decades.
Tyler died in Mississippi this week at 73.
At his retirement party in August 2015, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Tyler had been the county’s intake and screening attorney, which meant he saw every charge that came into the office and handed them off to an attorney. Tyler saw between 200,000 and 250,000 cases in his career.
“There is no one in law enforcement or the courts who has had his finger on the pulse of the law and our court system more than Ken,” Wilber said in 2015. “He knows all the players. He knows all the families. We’re at the point now where we are prosecuting folks after we previously have dealt with their dads, their grandpas, their uncles, and Ken knows them all. Just losing that institutional knowledge is going to be really tough to replace.”
Tyler was the deputy county attorney in the 1990s before current deputy county attorney Jon Jacobmeier replaced him in 2003.
“Ken’s just an institution,” Jacobmeier said in 2015. “He’s been an assistant county attorney longer than a lot of attorneys have been alive. He’s seen everything there is to see. Oh, the stories he could tell.”
Tyler, who attended Abraham Lincoln High School and Creighton University Law School, said at his party that he never planned on applying for a job in the county attorney’s office. But when a faculty member at Creighton told him about the position, Tyler told his family, and they” twisted his arm” into applying.
He was a firm supporter of law enforcement and would go for rides with policemen. He said those trips had such an impact on him that he briefly considered switching careers. Outside of the law, Tyler loved books, history, dogs and was a fan of The Rolling Stones.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker attended the retirement party, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation honored Tyler with a plaque. Danker said Thursday that he first met Tyler in the late ‘70s when the Pottawattamie County Jail was located at the courthouse. He described Tyler as a “really good” and “no nonsense-type of guy.”
“If he thought some prisoner not being truthful, he would let them know,” Danker said. “He wasn’t bashful. He told you what he thought.”
Wilber remembered Tyler as a “great mentor” and “friend.”
“Ken taught me a lot about fairness and justice,” Wilber said Thursday. “He believed that there should never be special rules for special people, and I have tried to run my office with that philosophy in mind.
“We had a lot of truly great conversations. I will miss him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.