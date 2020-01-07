Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd at The Grass Wagon.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones will be in Council Bluffs today to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The “We Know Joe” event will be held at Biden’s campaign field office, 536 W. Broadway. Doors open at 6 p.m., according to the campaign.

To RSVP, go to bit.ly/2sQpYyk.

