BELLEVUE, Neb. — Authorities have identified the two people who died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash south of Bellevue, Nebraska.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, both of Plattsmouth, died in the crash on Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday when a car driven by Joshua Martinez, 27, of Plattsmouth, crossed through the highway median, the sheriff's office said. The car then collided with a pickup truck driven by Christopher Peters, 20, of Council Bluffs.
Gabrielle Ramirez and Dasher were passengers in the car driven by Joshua Martinez.
Joshua Martinez was seriously injured, as was Peters and a passenger, Bailey Clark, 21, of Council Bluffs. A 1-year-old child was secured in a child seat and wasn't injured.
All those injured were taken to an Omaha hospital.
