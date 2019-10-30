Kinney to be featured at LC Veterans Day assembly

Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney will be the featured speaker at Lewis Central High School’s Veterans Day assembly.
The annual event will run from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the main gym.
Kinney served more than 30 years in the Army Reserve and the Kansas Army National Guard before retiring at the rank of colonel. He served as commander of the 235th Regiment at the Kansas Regional Training Center in Salina and commander of the 69th Troop Command in Wichita, the KANG’s largest, before he was assigned to restructure the state’s 58 armories in 2000.
Over the course of his career, he served as a human resources officer, head of intelligence, operations and training and commander of several brigades.
He started his education career in 1974 as director of purchasing and operations at Central Community College in Grand Island, Nebraska and moved up to department chair and associate dean of students in 1977. He was dean of instruction at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas for three years, then was appointed president of Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Kinney became president of Iowa Western in 1994 after the retirement of former President Carl Heinrich. Since then, he has expanded and upgraded college facilities and programming and worked to make the college more responsive to the needs of area students, employers and communities.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Kearney State College in 1968 and completed a master’s in education administration at Kearney in 1977. In 1980, he earned a doctorate degree in adult and continuing education at University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
The colors will be presented by members of Air Force JROTC IA-951. Patriotic music will be performed by the Lewis Central High School band and choir. Veterans organizations, staff who have served in the Armed Forces or have family members who have served and Lewis Central seniors who have committed to serving will be recognized.
The ceremony is open to the public.
