Britta, Bailey and Bella are adorable 3-month-old “kitten sisters” who are looking for a new “purrmanent” place to call home.
Britta is a playful and loving kitten who is all dressed up in medium-length soft white fur with several black spots. She’s been staying in a SOLAS foster home with a small dog and several other cats. She’s developed a definite taste for chicken.
Bailey is a stunning little girl who is all dressed up in a medium-length white suit with pink ears and gray and white rings on her tail.
Bella is, by far, the sweetest of this trio. Like all kittens, she also loves attention and treats.
Sonya is an absolutely stunning kitten in a marbled suit of brown, red and black with a unique streak of black and tan that runs from the top of her head to the tip of her nose.
Please remember to always spay and neuter your cats and dogs.
