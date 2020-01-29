Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stopped in Council Bluffs for a "Get Out The Caucus" event at Barley’s Tuesday night, part of her commitment to visit all 99 counties in Iowa.
Klobuchar is currently rated fifth in Iowa for Democratic presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.
Pacific Junction resident Fran Parr, one of hundreds filling Barley's, introduced Klobuchar to the crowd.
“I think she’s very level headed, and I like her. I like her whole platform,” said attendee Patty Albright.
Klobuchar thanked everyone for coming under a four hours' notice. She came on late notice once the impeachment hearings were dismissed, she said.
“The way I look at it, zero witnesses, plus zero evidence equals zero justice. We must allow these witnesses to come forward,” Klobuchar said.
She expressed concern that words like "circumstantial evidence" were used despite information to the contrary.
During her speech, Klobuchar gave a few examples of voters disillusioned by President Donald Trump. She mentioned Trump was on television and asked about Russian interference in the presidential election, while next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She spoke about her plans for education, the environment, healthcare and jobs.
On day one, Klobuchar said she would fire the current United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. She also wants to invest in K-12, apprenticeships, one- and two-year degrees, work with unions and community colleges as well as double current programs in fields that will be needed in the future.
Environmentally, her plan would include re-involving the United States in the International Climate Change Agreement, clean power standards, setting gas mileage standards and creating incentives for different types of energy.
She spoke at length about her healthcare policies and plans.
“One of the things that I put in when I did my 100-day plan -- where I found 137 things I can do without Congress, which is legal -- is applying for a waiver for less expensive drugs,” she said.
Other plans include providing a nonprofit public option for healthcare, lowering pharmaceutical prices and putting a cap on pharmaceutical prices.
With the provided education, Klobuchar wants to prepare students for future job openings, including over a million openings for home healthcare workers, over 100,000 openings for nursing assistants, and over 70,000 openings for electricians.
“We need to have a candidate who brings people with her instead of shutting them out,” Klobuchar said. “We need to have someone who gets what it takes to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.