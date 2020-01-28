Two additional presidential candidates will make stops in Council Bluffs this week before the Democratic presidential caucus is held Monday.
Democratic candidates Amy Klobuchar and John Delaney recently confirmed stops in the area this week.
Klobuchar is hosting an event at Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway, tonight. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.
This is part of the Klobuchar’s commitment to visiting 99 counties in Iowa, according to the event description.
The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP go to bit.ly/38NvGAx.
Delaney is scheduled to host a lunch Friday at Lincoln’s Pub, 157 W. Broadway, for noon Friday. Delaney will be joined by state house candidate Jennifer Pellant while he speaks briefly about his campaign and takes questions, according to the event description.
To RSVP go to bit.ly/3aPO6m1.
This is in addition to candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, along with Vice President Mike Pence, all making stops in the area this week.
