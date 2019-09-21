SHENANDOAH — After 94 years of being owned by generations of the May family, KMA Radio has been purchased by a group of Shenandoah-area families.
The sale was finalized Tuesday between previous owner, Ed May Jr., and the buyers, although the Federal Communications Commission is expected to need up to 45 days for its review of the sale.
“The ownerships of KMA and Broadcasting LLC is both excited and humbled by our pending purchase of KMA Broadcasting,” according to a statement released by pending owners Jake and Pam McGargill, James and Melonie Doyle, Bill and Pam Ditmars, Gregg Connell, Nancy Maher and Judith Wischik.
The McGargill family lives near Imogene and Doyles live near Randolph. The others are Shenandoah residents.
Speaking for the group, Connell said Ed May Jr. had considered selling the station beginning in early 2017. Earlier this year, May had contacted Connell about the feasibility of keeping the station that started in August 1925 and was locally owned.
“We would like to thank Ed May Jr. for seeking out a local ownership group to purchase KMA Broadcasting. Ed could have sold KMA to an outside ownership group for more money and a quicker transition, but in the tradition of the May family, community comes first,” according to the statement.
The sale price was not disclosed.
“Not only does the ownership remain local, KMA will continue to use local banking, accounting and insurance services,” Connell said Tuesday. He added there are no immediate plans to change the station’s programming or staff.
“Great businesses have managers who have staffs who do great things and let them do great things,” Connell said about the group’s business strategy.
A Nebraska native, Earl May found some financial help to start the Earl May Seed and Nursery Company in 1919 in Shenandoah. In September 1923, a group in Shenandoah broadcast a radio program from WOAW, a station in Omaha.
May picked up on how radio was used to spread news about farming and promote products, and was influenced to start a radio station.
May was broadcasting seed and nursery news from WOAW. He had built a small transmitting station to broadcast from the company premises.
By 1925, he started work for his own radio station. On Aug. 12, 1925, KMA began broadcasting programs and promoting Early May Seed products.
On Dec. 5, 1939, the May Broadcasting Company was incorporated, splitting the radio station from the seed business.
KMA Radio is known for airing music from the Everly Brothers in the 1950s, during their childhood in Shenandoah. The brothers would grow up and eventually have a successful career in American pop music.
