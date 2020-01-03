The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Council Bluffs area.
This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Council Bluffs’ workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
The purpose of the laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Council Bluffs area workers.
Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions and maintain/recruit a high quality workforce.
For the success of this study, letters will be sent to employers in Council Bluffs asking that they provide with aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes. This will allow the study to define a commuting pattern for Council Bluffs and determine what the scope and scale of Council Bluffs’ laborshed area is and better understand where Council Bluffs’ workforce resides.
A confidential survey of residents will also be conducted to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area. Residents will receive a letter directing them how to take the survey online and/or they will receive a telephone call to take the survey.
The survey call originates out of Cedar Rapids. Therefore, the incoming number will have the 319 area code. It is possible that residents may receive a text message from an 888 number as well, alerting the resident to expect a call.
Survey questions will cover topics such as: employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation among other things. However, Iowa Workforce Development will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number, or date of birth.
Employer and residential mailings will begin around Jan. 21. The first round of data collection will be limited to Council Bluffs. A second round of data collection will take place in surrounding communities several weeks later.
Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
If you have any questions about the Laborshed project, please contact Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035 or Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the chamber of commerce at 712-325-1000.
