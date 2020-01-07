The Mills County Economic Development Foundation is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a laborshed employment study for Glenwood and the surrounding Mills County area.
This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Glenwood’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
The purpose of the laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Glenwood area workers. Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce, according to a release from Iowa Workforce Development.
This information will be combined with data collected from contiguous counties to create a regional laborshed study showcasing the regional labor characteristics for current and prospective employers. Mills County sets within the Council Bluffs-Omaha area drawing employees from a multi-state area.
“As Mills County and all of southwest Iowa recovers from the 2019 flooding, it is critical we have updated information to assist our local companies as well as those considering Mills County for new facilities,” Mills County Economic Development Foundation Director Rick Alley said.
For the success of this study, the foundation will be sending letters to employers in Glenwood asking that they provide aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes. This will allow the foundation to define a commuting pattern for Glenwood and determine what the scope and scale of Glenwood’s Laborshed area is and better understand where the area’s workforce resides.
A confidential survey of residents will also be conducted to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area, the release said. Residents will receive a letter directing them how to take the survey online and/or they will receive a telephone call to take the survey.
The survey call originates from Cedar Rapids, the release said. Therefore, the incoming number will have the 319-area code. It is possible that residents may receive a text message from their 888 number as well, alerting residents to expect a call from them.
Survey questions will cover topics such as: Employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation among other things.
Iowa Workforce Development will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number or date of birth.
Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the state. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
For more information, contact Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035 or Rick Allely at Mills County Economic Development Foundation at 712-302-7010.
