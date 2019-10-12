It’s that time of year again. For many — myself included — fall is our favorite season. There’s a bite to the air, the leaves are beginning to drop from the trees and spooky stories creep their way into your mind. You also get to wear your favorite sweater and your taste buds crave hot soup and warm crusty bread.
You know what else this time of year is good for? Well, it’s time to gather your friends and family — both two-legged and four-legged — and hit the trails for a good cause. In just two weeks, on Oct. 26 will be the second annual Halloween Howl to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. This 5K Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk is intended for all ages and children and babies in strollers are welcome (no fee to participate for those under age 5).
The event will begin 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.) at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive and we will utilize the established hard-surfaced trails. The 5K portion will head along Valley View Drive, towards Family Fare, where participants will turn around and head back. The 1.5 mile walk will go toward Iowa Western Community College turning towards the Midlands Humane Society where participants will turn around and head back. We will have eight different age categories with medals awarded to the top three finishers in each division and the categories are divided by the following ages: 5-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+.
Medals will only be distributed for those participating in the 5K. Make sure you hurry to get registered. Cost to register is just $20 and includes an event T-shirt if you sign up by Oct. 18.
You can register through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org, in person at 1020 Railroad Ave. or via an email to knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org stating that you are interested in participating.
Cost to register is $25 from Oct. 19 to 26, and does not include a T-shirt.
Halloween costumes for people and their dogs are encouraged. Why not make it fun and get creative? Dogs dressed like pirates, spiders or even ghosts will make the event so much more fun. Members of the Iowa Western Community College Veterinary Technician program will set up a fall photo booth at the Midlands Humane Society that day. Please take advantage of this great backdrop for a family picture. They are asking for a free-will donation to use their autumn setting to fund-raise for the great things they do in their programs.
We are incredibly appreciative for our event sponsors. Thank you to the Cimino Family for being our 2019 Presenting Paw Sponsor. Thank you to Ameristar Casino Hotel, Availa Bank, Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Doll Distributing and the Shanahan Family for being our Gold Shoe Sponsors and Judd Knispel State Farm for being our Silver Shoe Sponsor. We also thank Family Fare for providing refreshments to our participants post run and New Horizon Presbyterian Church for allowing us to hold the event at their site.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by our Halloween Howl 5K sponsors: Big Boy Brutus wants a new family so badly. This 2-year-old German Shepherd has been looking for his happily ever after for a couple months. This “larger than life” dude is pretty dog selective. While he seems to enjoy brief playdates with some dogs, he really needs to be the only dog in the home, as he believes he should be the king of his castle.
We dare you to find a dog with cuter ears than Maple. Maple is a 1-year-old spayed female pitbull mix who arrived as a stray. This gal is the life of the party. She’s ready to join you on all your adventures no matter if it’s running, hiking, or biking.
Becca is such a pretty long-haired kitten. She is just 4-months-old and arrived to MHS as a stray. Imagine lounging on the couch and petting her luxurious fur.
Then there’s Mouse. This quiet little 6-month-old female is ready to launch into high gear once she gets a home of her own.
Come visit these pets and all their friends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
