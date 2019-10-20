The Iowa State Bar Association has announced “Lawyers in Libraries”, a joint effort with the State Library of Iowa, Iowa Legal Aid and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyers Project.
“Lawyers in Libraries” events will be held to celebrate National Pro Bono Week Oct. 21-24 in dozens of Iowa communities, including Council Bluffs.
“Lawyers in Libraries” will connect members of the public with Iowa lawyers who will give one-hour presentations on legal topics at their local libraries.
Many presentations will be focused on wills and estate planning because these are legal issues with widespread interest. The events are free and open to any interested member of the public to attend.
On Tuesday, attorney Brett Wessels will give a presentation on wills in Meeting Room A of the Council Bluffs Public Library, located at 400 Willow Ave. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
For additional information, call 712-323-7553, ext. 132.
