Sens. Dan Dawson, R-8, Tom Shipley, R-11, and Reps. Charlie McConkey, D-15 and Mary Ann Hanusa, R-16, were at the forefront of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee Saturday at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.
Held in the auditorium, community members gathered for the discussion on education, taxes and flooding response.
Asked about raising the state’s education fund by 2.5%, Dawson said investing in education is a priority in addition to allocating funds toward areas such as transportation or community colleges.
“We’re trying to figure out our total education package we’re putting forward this year,” Dawson said.
Regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds Condition of the State address, the panel said her proposed plan on tax changes is still under review.
“It’s a rather ambitious and multifaceted plan to raise the state sales tax,” Hanusa said.
The bill suggests that raising sales taxes and lowering income taxes would create a relatively neutral bill, Hanusa said. Funds would benefit mental health resources, natural resources and other funding issues.
Dawson disagreed and said the plan would make Iowa less competitive than Nebraska, having higher sales, commercial, property and industrial tax rates.
“If we don’t watch ourselves, we’re going to have a New Jersey style property tax, Illinois style income tax and Texas style sales tax,” he said. “That’s not a good recipe to grow our state.”
Among the panelists, different ideas about flood relief and the role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were discussed.
Three of the panelists, excluding McConkey, were concerned the U.S. Army Corps was placing the pallid sturgeon, an endangered ray-finned fish, above the safety and priority of people. Dawson said he didn’t see a resolution in the near future with the corps.
“In all the meetings I’ve participated in, I haven’t heard anything that gives me a sense of hope that something is actually going to change in the near future,” Dawson said.
In regards to flooding, McConkey said more money is needed to combat previous flood damage in Iowa. The legislature recently approved a $21 million flood package that will give $10 million toward levee repairs in Pottawattamie County. McConkey said various circumstances caused the flooding, and wants to look at long term planning.
Shipley added he felt the corps is back becoming more responsive, yet he would rather see them focus on flooding — rather than the pallid sturgeon.
“They have to go back to what their original plan was — flood control — and get away from trying to protect the pallid sturgeon — which by the way, (the corps) killed hundreds of them last year,” Shipley said.
Shipley and Hanusa both said they spoke to a truck driver who found hundreds of pallid sturgeon after the flood, enough to fill a pickup truck.
Hanusa added she agreed with everyone, giving Reynolds credit for uniting with Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri in working with the corps. Hanusa shares Reynolds’ opinion of the corps mandating Hamburg to take down the upper portion of a levee that protected the town in 2011, only to be devastated again in 2019: asinine.
“At the cost of $750,000, the little city of Hamburg can ill afford to pay. Our governor called that asinine and I agree with her. That kind of non-common sense thinking is where the Army Corp of Engineers is right now,” Hanusa said.
Additional plans for flood relief are to be discussed during the next Legislative Coffee.
