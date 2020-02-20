The Iowa Legislature has allocated more than $300,000 for use at the Glenwood Resource Center amid the fallout of a sexual arousal study conducted at the facility that resulted in federal investigations and lawsuits.
Senate File 2144, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week, provides $333,000 to the Iowa Department of Human Services to support efforts to make changes at the Glenwood Resource Center, according to the governor’s office. The funds will be used for clinical assessments by University of Iowa staff, expert evaluations and to provide technical assistance on process and procedures.
The bill was part of a spending package that also allocated $21 million for flood recovery.
Allegations at the facility center on Jerry Rea, the former superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center, a researcher hired in 2017 by the state of Iowa from Kansas, according to reporting by The Associated Press. In a federal lawsuit, plaintiffs claim Rea was determined to turn the state-owned facility into a research center through medical experimentation, including “sexual arousal research” on extremely fragile and dependent residents.
The lawsuit was filed in early February in U.S. District Court by Dr. John Heffron and Dr. Michael Langenfeld, two former Glenwood doctors, and other former employees, including an assistant superintendent, a guardian for two patients, the director of quality management and a nurse practitioner.
It names as defendants former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned in June 2019 at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds; Richard Shults, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services Division of Mental Health and Disability Service, who retired last month; Rea who was fired in December; and Mohammad Rehman, Glenwood medical director, who remains on the job.
The doctors and other plaintiffs allege violations of federal civil rights and whistleblower laws, wrongful termination and interference with a doctor-patient relationship.
The lawsuit said the case is the result of a conspiracy to silence, punish and retaliate against long-time medical and administrative professionals for expressing their concerns to management of the Glenwood Resource Center, their state superiors and other officials regarding violations of an array of state and federal laws and policies designed to protect severely disabled and vulnerable patients.
The state learned in November of 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the center for possible violations of patient civil rights.
“The legislation appropriates money to DHS to support their ongoing efforts to make changes at Glenwood Resource Center,” Reynold said through her office. “We know that we have a long way to go, but the residents, families, and our employees will always come first and foremost.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
