A flood relief bill passed by the Iowa Legislature will put $10 million toward levee repairs in Pottawattamie County as part of a $21 million package.
Additionally, a second bill would provide favorable loan terms to residents whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by floodwaters.
Senate File 2144, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Feb. 13, allocates $21 million to flood recovery efforts that will go toward 35 projects across the state, according to Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-15, of Council Bluffs. McConkey and Rep. David Sieck, R-23, of Glenwood, co-sponsored the legislation. The bill passed both houses of the Iowa Legislature unanimously.
“As we know, the flooding from last season created a tremendous amount of damage in our community and many others in southwest Iowa. The flooding has been a nearly $2 billion loss, which will result in the buyout of 300 homes throughout western Iowa,” McConkey said, crediting his colleagues from the area on their work.
Reps. Jon Jacobsen, R-22, and Mary Ann Hanusa, R-16, both of Council Bluffs, and Matt Windschittl, R-17 of Missouri Valley, and Sens. Dan Dawson, R-8, of Council Bluffs, Tom Shipley, R-11, of Nodaway, and Tom Moore, R-21 of Glenwood also played an integral role in the bipartisan legislation.
“It’s a huge win for southwest Iowa, a huge win for bipartisanship,” Jacobsen told the Nonpareil.
The bill appropriates more than $21 million to the Flood Recovery Fund within the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Last year, the state put $15 million into the fund.
The bill’s funding formula will bring $10 million to the area for work on the Vanan, Honey Creek, Pigeon Creek and Coulthard levees in southwest Iowa, Jacobsen said.
“The important thing about getting it done — if we hadn’t gotten the $21 million on the list, would’ve had to wait for later in spring for distribution,” Jacobsen said, noting that levee repairs are underway. “This was our chance.”
About $90 million additional dollars is expected to be appropriated by the federal government for projects including flood mitigation, housing recovery, levee improvements and property acquisition, according to McConkey.
McConkey estimated there are about $166 million in projects needed for flood recovery across the state.
“We need the (state) money to pull down the federal funds. It’s quite the dance to do this,” the representative said in an interview. “But it has to be done in a timely manner.”
Iowa is among several states along the Missouri River that face an elevated flood risk this spring because the soil remains wet and a significant amount of snow is on the ground in the Dakotas, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast heightened concerns in areas of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri with levees that still have extensive damage from massive flooding last year and where residents and officials already anticipated some flooding.
“We are very concerned at this point,” Jud Kneuvean, who oversees emergency operations at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City office, told The Associated Press earlier this month.
The weather service said Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring.
About the bill, Reynolds said through her office, “these dollars will go to immediate needs for levee repairs and flood recovery as we prepare for this spring’s potential flooding impacts in Iowa.”
Additionally, Jacobsen said he has also introduced legislation that has passed through a subcommittee and committee that would would allow owners of homes destroyed or damaged by floodwaters since March 12, 2019 that are in the flood plain access to favorable loans. The loan program, which would cover other natural disasters outside flooding, would be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority, with municipalities acting as local administrators.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
